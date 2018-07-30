Jurgen Klopp Responds to Loris Karius After Liverpool Goalie Hints at Exit Following Alisson Signing

By 90Min
July 30, 2018

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has shown little sympathy in his response to goalkeeper Loris Karius after the former Mainz star vented his anger at being kept in the dark over the club's pursuit of Alisson Becker.

The 25-year-old recently claimed that he would be considering his options before the transfer window closes on August 9, admitting that he was frustrated at not being told about Liverpool's transfer business this summer.

"Of course that's not perfect for me, but I cannot say much more about that either," Karius admitted about the Alisson signing. "I do not know that, I cannot say what I'm doing right now, there's still some time left [in the transfer window]."

Lynne Cameron/GettyImages

But Karius' compatriot and head coach Klopp hasn't taken his comments too well, sternly telling reporters during pre-season that he shouldn't have to warn other players about the club's transfer dealings.

"Listen, I didn’t walk through the dressing room and tell the midfielders that I was signing Fabinho or Naby Keïta," Klopp said, quoted by the Guardian.

Karius started last season as Liverpool's second choice goalkeeper, behind Belgium international Simon Mignolet, but a number of impressive performances saw the German shot-stopper finish the campaign firmly as the club's number one.

However, two high-profile mistakes in the Champions League final against Real Madrid, as well as more blunders in pre-season, saw Liverpool's hierarchy become eager to add another goalkeeper to their ranks this summer.

A big money deal was eventually agreed with AS Roma over the transfer of Alisson, who kept Manchester City's Ederson out of the Brazil starting lineup during the World Cup in Russia.

BENJAMIN CREMEL/GettyImages

Alisson is set to walk straight into Liverpool's first team when the season gets underway on August 12, where the Reds will welcome a revitalised West Ham to Anfield on the opening day of the new Premier League season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)