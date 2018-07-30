Juventus to Make a Move For Portugal's Under-19 Euro Golden Boot Winner Francisco Trincao

18-year-old Franciso Trincao is rumoured to be on Juventus' radar after his incredible display for Portugal in the U19 European Championship.

Juventus are ready to offer €7m to sign Braga winger Francisco Trincao (18), according to Sky. pic.twitter.com/H7KJ7Beuqy — Khaled Al Nouss (@khaledalnouss1) July 29, 2018

Gianluca Di Marzio has reported that Juventus, always keen on securing young talents, has put Trincao on their radar and are will to make an offer of €7m to his club Sporting Braga.

Juve's offer may not be enough to tempt the Portuguese club to sell the young striker as it is nowhere near his reported €15m release clause. Braga may also be waiting to see if Trincao's phenomenal form at the tournament will bring in other potential suitors with deeper pockets.

Trincão at the #U19EURO:



vs Norway ⚽️⚽️🅰️

vs Italy 🅰️

vs Finland ❌

vs Ukraine ⚽️⚽️

vs Italy ⚽️🅰️



5 games, 5 goals & 3 assists. Top scorer & best player of the tornament alongside Jota! 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/IPVvDI7fy7 — FootballTalentScout (@FTalentScout) July 29, 2018

Trincao made his mark for the young Portuguese national team as they went all the way to win the title, beating Italy 4-3 in extra time in the finals. Trincao shared the Golden Boot with teammate Joao Filipe, as they both finished the tournament with five goals each.

Trincao made his senior squad debut for Braga B in 2016, making 39 appearances in the Portuguese second tier and scoring six goals. He has 18 caps in the youth national team, scoring 10 goals and contributing six assists in all competitions.

TIMO AALTO/GettyImages

The Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici and director general Giuseppe Marotta are said to be ready to make an official offer for the talented striker within the week.