Liverpool & Atletico Madrid Reportedly Join Race to Sign In-Demand Serie A Starlet

By 90Min
July 30, 2018

Liverpool will go toe to toe with as many as four other clubs in the race to sign Italy Under-21 international Nicolò Barella, according to reports.

The midfielder, who has come through the ranks at hometown side Cagliari Calcio, is one of the hottest prospects in the Serie A, and many fans believe that I Rossoblu will have to sell Barella this summer despite his commitment to the club.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

A number of clubs from Italy are eager to snap up the youngster, although he is also said to be attracting interest from Liverpool, Olympique Lyonnais and Atlético Madrid, and La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Francesco Velluzzi believes the time is right for Cagliari to cash in.

"[Cagliari] has understood that it may be the right year to sell him," Velluzzi told RMC Sport. "He was very professional, even if he has not opened his mouth so far, it means that he wants to understand how the situation will be defined.

"Inter currently does not have an urgent need to try to buy Barella, unless they sell [Matias] Vecino.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

"There is also Roma at stake, there are also Lyon, Liverpool and perhaps Atlético Madrid."


Liverpool could be tempted to test the waters with an opening offer following their failed pursuit of Lyon star Nabil Fekir, with Barella set to become the club's record departure - eclipsing the £16m that Roma paid for French defender Jonathan Zebina almost 20 years ago.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

Barella has already made an impressive 65 appearances in the top flight of Italian football, scoring six goals and claiming one assist. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)