Man Utd Reject Lyon's Approach for Defender as Search for Reinforcements Continues

Manchester United have rejected an approach for defender Victor Lindelöf from Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyonnais, according to reports in France.

The 24-year-old centre back only moved to Old Trafford last season in a deal believed to be in excess of £30m, following former Benfica teammate Ederson to the Premier League after the Brazil international goalkeeper joined rivals Manchester City.

Lyon were hopeful that Lindelöf could be lured away from England this summer either as part of a loan deal or a permanent transfer. However, L'Equipe via the Sun claim United have rejected the transfer while they continue their search for a new defender.

United are currently targetting Leicester City defender Harry Maguire, as well as Toby Alderweireld and Yerry Mina, and talks with the French side could start again if the club land one of their top targets.

Man United have five centre-backs (Smalling, Jones, Bailly, Rojo, Lindelof) who all need to play alongside a senior centre-back who knows what he's doing. If they buy Harry Maguire, they'll have six. — Tom Williams (@tomwfootball) July 27, 2018

Lindelöf made 29 appearances across all competitions last season despite struggling to make an impact at the start of the campaign, although he did start in the club's UEFA Super Cup defeat against Real Madrid.

Lyon have been given a massive boost in the transfer market this summer after agreeing to a number of high profile sales, not least of which included the departure of 16-year-old wonderkid Willem Geubbels to AS Monaco in a €20m deal.

But the seven-time Ligue 1 champions will be forced to wait until later in the transfer window before talks over Lindelöf can start, with United refusing to discuss a move until a new player is brought in at Old Trafford.