Newcastle Set to Complete Loan Deal for West Brom Striker Salomon Rondon as Dwight Gayle Nears Exit

By 90Min
July 30, 2018

Newcastle United are hoping to finalise a loan deal for West Brom striker Salomon Rondon, whilst talks continue for Dwight Gayle to move in the opposite direction.

Rondon, 28, made 37 Premier League appearances for the Baggies last season, scoring seven goals. The forward is known for his strength and his hold-up play, however this could not prevent West Brom's relegation to the Championship.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Newcastle's front line has been weakened in recent weeks, with Rafa Benitez confirming the departure of Serbian striker Aleksandar Mitrovic to Fulham, therefore Benitez will be hoping to complete the Rondon signing as soon as possible.

However, another Newcastle striker could also be departing. Dwight Gayle played an instrumental role in Newcastle's promotion from the Championship scoring 23 goals, but in the Premier League, Gayle struggled managing just six goals. This has led Benitez to consider loaning out Gayle, with West Brom being his most likely destination.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

The Mail has reported that both players, Rondon and Gayle are feeling dissatisfied by their moves, as both are on loan, yet Rondon and Gayle would prefer to move permanently to their respective clubs.


Should Rondon sign for the Toon, he will be competing with former Stoke striker Joselu and Japanese striker Yoshinori Muto, for a place in the first team. Joselu managed just four goals in his debut season for Newcastle, while Muto is a new £10m signing from Mainz. Rondon is expected to complete his move some time this week. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)