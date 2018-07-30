Newcastle Set to Complete Loan Deal for West Brom Striker Salomon Rondon as Dwight Gayle Nears Exit

Newcastle United are hoping to finalise a loan deal for West Brom striker Salomon Rondon, whilst talks continue for Dwight Gayle to move in the opposite direction.

Rondon, 28, made 37 Premier League appearances for the Baggies last season, scoring seven goals. The forward is known for his strength and his hold-up play, however this could not prevent West Brom's relegation to the Championship.



Newcastle's front line has been weakened in recent weeks, with Rafa Benitez confirming the departure of Serbian striker Aleksandar Mitrovic to Fulham , therefore Benitez will be hoping to complete the Rondon signing as soon as possible.

However, another Newcastle striker could also be departing. Dwight Gayle played an instrumental role in Newcastle's promotion from the Championship scoring 23 goals, but in the Premier League, Gayle struggled managing just six goals. This has led Benitez to consider loaning out Gayle, with West Brom being his most likely destination.



The Mail has reported that both players, Rondon and Gayle are feeling dissatisfied by their moves, as both are on loan, yet Rondon and Gayle would prefer to move permanently to their respective clubs.





Should Rondon sign for the Toon, he will be competing with former Stoke striker Joselu and Japanese striker Yoshinori Muto, for a place in the first team. Joselu managed just four goals in his debut season for Newcastle, while Muto is a new £10m signing from Mainz. Rondon is expected to complete his move some time this week.