Paris Saint-Germain Reject Chance to Sign Manchester United Star in £71m Deal

Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain are said to have rejected the chance to sign Manchester United forward Anthony Martial.

According to Paris United, the Red Devils offered PSG first refusal on the French winger last week, but the French club rejected the chance to sign Martial due to the high asking price that United had placed on the 22-year-old's head.

His staggering wages have also deterred PSG, as Martial is believed to earn £150,000-a-week from his contract at Old Trafford.

Juventus and Tottenham have both been linked with moves for Martial over the summer, although it appears that neither club have been brave enough to make a bid just yet.

Martial made 45 appearances for United across all competitions last season, scoring 11 goals as the club failed to win a trophy throughout the course of the entire season.

United boss José Mourinho has recently complained about his club's transfer business in the summer window so far, insisting that he only thinks he will be able to sign one more player before the window closes on August 9.

“I would like to have two more players,” the United manager said via the Guardian, after his side's 1-4 pre-season defeat to Liverpool in the International Champions Cup. “I think I am not going to get two. I think that it’s possible I will have one.

"I gave a list to my club of five names a few months ago and I wait to see if it’s possible to have one of these players. If it’s possible, it’s possible. If it’s not, it’s not. If it’s possible, it’s good. If not then we keep fighting and working and believing in the players that we have.”

Mourinho's new management style: the 'f**k it' method.



I mean really, who wants a manager whose gonna act like a grown up? It's all overrated. pic.twitter.com/rLCdM3NZdL — 90min (@90min_Football) July 29, 2018

He added: “This is nothing to do with reinforcements,” he said of the heavy defeat. The reinforcements are [Paul] Pogba, [Marouane] Fellaini, [Victor] Lindelof, [Marcus] Rashford, [Jesse] Lingard, [Nemanja] Matic, [Antonio] Valencia. These are reinforcements. This is not our team. We started the game with almost half of the players who are not even going to belong to our squad on August 9. They will not be here."