Paris Saint-Germain Reject Chance to Sign Manchester United Star in £71m Deal

By 90Min
July 30, 2018

Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain are said to have rejected the chance to sign Manchester United forward Anthony Martial.

According to Paris United, the Red Devils offered PSG first refusal on the French winger last week, but the French club rejected the chance to sign Martial due to the high asking price that United had placed on the 22-year-old's head.

His staggering wages have also deterred PSG, as Martial is believed to earn £150,000-a-week from his contract at Old Trafford.

Juventus and Tottenham have both been linked with moves for Martial over the summer, although it appears that neither club have been brave enough to make a bid just yet.

Martial made 45 appearances for United across all competitions last season, scoring 11 goals as the club failed to win a trophy throughout the course of the entire season.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

United boss José Mourinho has recently complained about his club's transfer business in the summer window so far, insisting that he only thinks he will be able to sign one more player before the window closes on August 9.

“I would like to have two more players,” the United manager said via the Guardian, after his side's 1-4 pre-season defeat to Liverpool in the International Champions Cup. “I think I am not going to get two. I think that it’s possible I will have one.

"I gave a list to my club of five names a few months ago and I wait to see if it’s possible to have one of these players. If it’s possible, it’s possible. If it’s not, it’s not. If it’s possible, it’s good. If not then we keep fighting and working and believing in the players that we have.”

He added: “This is nothing to do with reinforcements,” he said of the heavy defeat. The reinforcements are [Paul] Pogba, [Marouane] Fellaini, [Victor] Lindelof, [Marcus] Rashford, [Jesse] Lingard, [Nemanja] Matic, [Antonio] Valencia. These are reinforcements. This is not our team. We started the game with almost half of the players who are not even going to belong to our squad on August 9. They will not be here."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)