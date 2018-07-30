Report Suggests Newcastle Are Looking to Bolster Their Defence With Argentina Defender

Reports have emerged suggesting that Newcastle United are interested in pursuing Argentina defender Nicolas Tagliafico.

Tagliafico featured at this year's World Cup for Argentina, playing in all four matches in their bitterly disappointing campaign. The 25-year-old currently plies his trade in Holland with Ajax after joining them from Independiente in the January transfer window and has gone onto to become a first team regular for both club and country.

MB Media/GettyImages

Despite only being at Ajax since the turn of the year, The Sun are reporting that Newcastle are interesting in bolstering their defence with the acquisition of Tagliafico before the end of the summer transfer window.

The Magpies have already signed Fabian Schar from Deportivo La Coruna and are now said to be alerted to the fact that they could pick up Tagliafico for the cut price of £8m.

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

Their were claims being made that Argentinian news outlet Diario Olé were suggesting Tagliafico's agent was travelling to Newcastle on Monday afternoon, but there has been no official report in print or online.





An explanation for the rumour may have been found as Peter Coates, a football writer based in Argentina, explained that one his tweets from last August regarding Tagliafico and Newcastle was shared and was taken as recent fact.

Yes - nothing from here on that. The original story was from 2017 when Tagliafico was still at Independiente. The Sun seem to reckon he will be on the move again but I've not heard anything in Argentina — Peter Coates (@golazoargentino) July 30, 2018

Newcastle are not the only club who are said to be interested in signing the full-back as The Sun are claiming that recently promoted Fulham are also monitoring Tagliafico with a view of bringing him over to Craven Cottage.





If the rumours prove to be true then Tagliafico could prove to be a crucial signing if Newcastle are going to be able to consolidate their Premier League status this season.