Robert Pires Admits Long-Term Liverpool Target Would Be 'Great Signing' for Reds

Arsenal legend Robert Pires has suggested that long-term Liverpool target Nabil Fekir would prove to be an astute signing for the Reds if they were able to snap him up.

Fekir has been on Liverpool's radar for some time and the Frenchman looked to be joining the Reds earlier this summer, only for the deal to fall through right at the last moment reportedly due to an issue raised in his medical with the club. Fekir then went on to feature at this year's World Cup with France, helping Les Bleus win their second trophy.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

The rumours surrounding Fekir's future are persisting and in an interview with bwin, Pires had his say on the matter.

"Fekir would be a good fit for the Premier League and a great signing for Liverpool. I don’t know why the deal broke down at the medical earlier this summer, but Fekir is a great player and would be a good signing for Liverpool."

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Pires also went on to discuss a number of Fekir's french teammates, including wonder kid Kylian Mbappe and Manchester United's Paul Pogba.





"Mbappe has the potential to win the Ballon d’Or this year after his performances at the World Cup. We always talk about Messi, Ronaldo and Neymar, but the most important thing is for Mbappe to be patient because he will definitely win the Ballon d’Or in three or four years’ time.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

"Pogba played well at the World Cup and he proved everyone who has criticised him wrong. Pogba was very important to the French team winning the World Cup and that trophy will make him even more confident for the new season."