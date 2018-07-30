Tottenham Hotspur Target Tells Teammates He Wants to Make the Switch to North London

Jack Grealish has reportedly told his Aston Villa teammates that he wants to complete a move to Tottenham Hotspur.

The attacking midfielder has been linked with a move to Mauricio Pochettino’s side since the end of last season, but a move to North London has yet to materialise.

According to the Daily Mail, the England Under-21 international has reportedly been pushing for a move away from Villa Park, after they failed to secure promotion back to the Premier League in May.

Nice run out and another win, thanks to the fans again for been brilliant as always ❤️ pic.twitter.com/pV7yhLDjMc — Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish1) July 21, 2018

The 22-year-old even told his team mates he wants to join Spurs this summer. Grealish, who wants to play in the Champions League, believes playing under Pochettino can improve his chances of a call-up to the England senior side.





There have been reports about why a move to Spurs hasn't yet happened, with one report suggesting that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy was hoping to take advantage of Villa’s financial woes with a cut-price deal.



Spurs had been hopeful of strike a £20m deal for the midfielder, but Villa valued their man at £35m and after Tony Xia sold the club to new owners, Egyptian billionaires Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens, has made the prospect of signing him on the cheap much more difficult.

Villa are adamant that they have yet to receive a bid for Grealish from Tottenham, who are yet to sign a player this summer.





Steve Bruce will be at the helm for next season, after Sawiris and Edens confirmed Bruce's future earlier this week, as Villa begin their third season in the Championship. Grealish is wanted at the club to spearhead their push for the Premier League next season after getting so close in May.

Unfortunately for Spurs there are only 11 days until the transfer window closes and they are yet to strengthen their squad.

If Spurs do make any headway in terms of signings they give any new additions a small amount of time to adapt to their surroundings before kicking off the season against Newcastle United on August 11th.