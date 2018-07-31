35-Year-Old Goalkeeper Boaz Myhill Re-Signs With West Brom on 1-Year Deal

Boaz Myhill has signed on for another year at West Brom following the club's relegation from the Premier League. The veteran goalkeeper has been at the Hawthorns for the past eight years, barring a loan spell at Birmingham City, and is now set to remain with the now-Championship side for a further year.

Boaz Myhill has agreed a new one-year deal at The Hawthorns...#WBAhttps://t.co/e1WyfbRIxk — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) July 31, 2018

"Albion have extended Boaz Myhill’s Baggies career by agreeing a new one-year deal with the keeper," the club announced via their official website on Tuesday.

"The Club had originally released the experienced former Welsh international but Myhill has forced a re-think after training at the Palm Training Ground throughout the summer.

"He will now complete the three-strong group of senior keepers following the recruitment of our two 25-year-old newcomers Sam Johnstone and Jonathan Bond this summer."

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

The 35-year-old is well aware of the competition for places but has said that he's happy to sign a new deal with the club, especially after working hard to prove he belongs.





“I’m as happy to sign,” he declared.“I’ve had to go through the process. I’ve had to show that I was hungry to be here. I’ve had to show humility to come here every day without a contract. I’ve had to show that I’m still a good keeper and that’s why we’re here now.

“I’m happy to help in whatever way I can. I’ve obviously played at this level. In the last two teams I was involved with in the Championship we’ve finished third so I know I am a good keeper in this league."

Myhill only made one appearance for the Baggies last season, playing the full 90 minutes in a 1-1 draw against Leicester City in October.