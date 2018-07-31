Arsenal Fans Call for Lucas Torreira to Start Ahead of Aaron Ramsey After Training Video Emerges

Arsenal fans have reacted to a a training video after getting a sneak peek of new signing Lucas Torreira in action, and want the Uruguayan to take Aaron Ramsey's spot in the team.

It was the midfielders first training session with Unai Emery after an extended break after helping Uruguay to the quarter finals of the World Cup this summer.

Arsenal fans call for Lucas Torrerira to REPLACE Aaron Ramsey after first training session https://t.co/mtlriuqIvY — Daily Star Sport (@DailyStar_Sport) July 31, 2018

The 22-year-old, who signed for the Gunners for £26m this summer, almost immediately after Uruguay were knocked out of the World Cup by France, missed the pre-season tour of Singapore, but yesterday took part in his first training session with his new teammates, including Stephan Lichtsteiner at London Colney.

Torreira signed from Italian outfit Sampdoria after impressive performances at the World Cup, he made 71 appearances for the Serie A club, scoring on four occasions.

The video footage shows Torreira wasting no time making friends at his new club, as he wins a bet with Emiliano Martinez.

Another clip shows the young defensive midfielder showing his leadership skills by appearing to make his demands of his team-mates.

MB Media/GettyImages

According to the Daily Star, Gunners fans have loved what they have seen from the youngster so far:





"First training and Torreira already shouting instructions and pointing – what a guy," one fan wrote.

Another added: "Lucas Torreira is the best signing Arsenal did since Alexis [Sanchez] from

Barca."

With a third claiming: "The partnership I want to see is Torreira and [Matteo] Guendouzi. No more space for [Aaron] Ramsey."

The Gunners have returned to the UK following the International Challenge Cup tournament in Singapore. In the tournament they were unlucky to lose to Spanish giants Atletico Madrid on penalties, after drawing 1-1 at half-time and impressed as they battered French champions PSG 5-1.

The North London club's next encounter comes on Wednesday when they face Premier League rivals Chelsea in Dublin.