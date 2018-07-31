Barcelona Looking to Raise Enormous €300m by Selling Camp Nou Naming Rights

Barcelona could use their pre-season summer tours this year and next year as a marketing tool to sell the naming rights to Camp Nou in a bumper €300m deal.

Barça hope to have completed a major redevelopment of their iconic home by 2022 and a sponsored stadium could form a huge part of that after the idea of selling off naming rights was initially approved in a 2015 referendum.

Image by Jamie Spencer

According to Marca, the price of any such deal will be raised to €300m after initially being set at €200m following the vote.

It is said that promoting the 'brand' in a bid to secure increased revenues is just as important a part of this summer's pre-season tour to the United States as the players training and building up their fitness. It will be the same next year when the squad visits either China or Japan.

Marca points to American and Asian companies being potential Camp Nou sponsors, with any potential agreement set to be reviewed for approval early next year ahead of a final at the club's Annual General Meeting.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

Barça have so far played one game on this year's tour, drawing 1-1 with Tottenham and then winning on penalties in Pasadena, California. Further games will be played against Roma in Arlington, Texas and against AC Milan in Santa Clara, California, before returning to Europe.

Ernesto Valverde's team will face Sevilla in the Supercopa de España in Morocco on August 12, with the annual Joan Gamper Trophy game to take place at Camp Nou three days later. This year's guests for the historic fixture are Argentine giants Boca Juniors.