Barcelona Looking to Raise Enormous €300m by Selling Camp Nou Naming Rights

By 90Min
July 31, 2018

Barcelona could use their pre-season summer tours this year and next year as a marketing tool to sell the naming rights to Camp Nou in a bumper €300m deal.

Barça hope to have completed a major redevelopment of their iconic home by 2022 and a sponsored stadium could form a huge part of that after the idea of selling off naming rights was initially approved in a 2015 referendum.

Image by Jamie Spencer

According to Marca, the price of any such deal will be raised to €300m after initially being set at €200m following the vote.

It is said that promoting the 'brand' in a bid to secure increased revenues is just as important a part of this summer's pre-season tour to the United States as the players training and building up their fitness. It will be the same next year when the squad visits either China or Japan.

Marca points to American and Asian companies being potential Camp Nou sponsors, with any potential agreement set to be reviewed for approval early next year ahead of a final at the club's Annual General Meeting.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

Barça have so far played one game on this year's tour, drawing 1-1 with Tottenham and then winning on penalties in Pasadena, California. Further games will be played against Roma in Arlington, Texas and against AC Milan in Santa Clara, California, before returning to Europe.

Ernesto Valverde's team will face Sevilla in the Supercopa de España in Morocco on August 12, with the annual Joan Gamper Trophy game to take place at Camp Nou three days later. This year's guests for the historic fixture are Argentine giants Boca Juniors.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)