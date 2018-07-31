Chelsea 'Open Talks' With Inter Over World Cup Midfielder & Make Bid for Juventus Defender

By 90Min
July 31, 2018

Chelsea have reportedly opened talks with Inter over a possible for deal for Uruguayan midfielder Matias Vecino in recent days, as the FA Cup winners look to continue strengthening in what remains of the shortened summer transfer window.

According to the Evening Standard, Chelsea have started negotiating with Inter over Vecino and have submitted a £35.5m bid for Juventus defender Mattia Caldara.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

The news on Vecino comes as Danny Drinkwater's Stamford Bridge future falls under more scrutiny, with the former Leicester midfielder tipped to rejoin his old club just 12 months after completing a shock £35m move to west London.

Vecino, who only joined Inter last summer, starred at the World Cup in Russia alongside new Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira and talented Juve youngster Rodrigo Bentancur.

He would add strength and quality to a Chelsea midfield that not only features one expensive transfer flop in Drinkwater, but also Ross Barkley and Tiemoue Bakayoko.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The apparent interest in Caldara surfaced as Chelsea reportedly dropped their interest in Juve colleague Daniele Rugani after the player showed little desire to leave Turin.

Caldara, who recently turned 24, joined Juve from Atalanta last summer but is yet to play for the club after immediately re-signing for his old team on loan.

Big things are expected of the goalscoring centre-back, though, and he made his senior international debut for Italy in a friendly against eventual World Cup winners France in June.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Box-to-box midfielder Jorginho and veteran backup goalkeeper Robert Green are the only completed signings for Chelsea so far this summer, suggesting the final 10 days of the transfer window could well be busy at Stamford Bridge.

