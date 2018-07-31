Free Agent Max Meyer Set for Crystal Palace Medical After 'Positive Talks' With Eagles

Crystal Palace appear to be fast closing in on one of the bargains of the summer after holding what have been described as 'positive talks' with ex-Schalke star and free agent Max Meyer.





Meyer, who chose to run down his Schalke contract, has been linked with the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham and even Barcelona over the last few months.

TF-Images/GettyImages

But Palace interest in the 22-year-old German international emerged earlier this week, with a report from The Guardian now declaring that the Eagles are 'poised to win the race'. The story further explains that Meyer is even booked in for a medical on Tuesday.

Assuming the deal is not brought down by any last minute hurdles, Meyer could be formally unveiled as a Palace player by the end of the week.

A Schalke since joining the club's famed academy in 2009, Meyer had been playing first team football for the Bundesliga side from the age of 17 and was just nine games shy of his 200th appearance when he was released at the end of June.

Given his reputation and the number of top clubs reportedly interested in him, many have questioned why the youngster has found himself without a new team for so long. But in recent weeks it has been suggested that Liverpool and Arsenal were put off by his wage demands.

It would appear that either Palace are taking a gamble on the 2016 Olympic silver medalist or Meyer has been forced to reduce what he is asking for.