Free Agent Max Meyer Set for Crystal Palace Medical After 'Positive Talks' With Eagles

By 90Min
July 31, 2018

Crystal Palace appear to be fast closing in on one of the bargains of the summer after holding what have been described as 'positive talks' with ex-Schalke star and free agent Max Meyer.


Meyer, who chose to run down his Schalke contract, has been linked with the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham and even Barcelona over the last few months.

TF-Images/GettyImages

But Palace interest in the 22-year-old German international emerged earlier this week, with a report from The Guardian now declaring that the Eagles are 'poised to win the race'. The story further explains that Meyer is even booked in for a medical on Tuesday.

Assuming the deal is not brought down by any last minute hurdles, Meyer could be formally unveiled as a Palace player by the end of the week.

A Schalke since joining the club's famed academy in 2009, Meyer had been playing first team football for the Bundesliga side from the age of 17 and was just nine games shy of his 200th appearance when he was released at the end of June.

Given his reputation and the number of top clubs reportedly interested in him, many have questioned why the youngster has found himself without a new team for so long. But in recent weeks it has been suggested that Liverpool and Arsenal were put off by his wage demands.

It would appear that either Palace are taking a gamble on the 2016 Olympic silver medalist or Meyer has been forced to reduce what he is asking for.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)