Inter Defender Miranda Close to Contract Renewal With Current Deal Set to Expire in 2019

Inter defender Miranda is set to be rewarded with a new contract as the former Atletico Madrid star's current deal in Milan runs down towards expiry.

The 33-year-old had been attracting interest from across Europe after featuring at the World Cup with Brazil, and could have moved elsewhere this summer potentially on the cheap with his contract due to end in 2019.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

However, Serie A giants Inter don't want to see their star defender leave the Giuseppe Meazza at all. A new two-year deal with Miranda is being finalised and could be announced in the coming days.

Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport via Football Italia report that Miranda's new deal will be worth €3m per annum. Influential in last season's successful push for Champions League qualification, the stalwart will hope to guide Inter in their quest for silverware this campaign.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

The ex-Sao Paulo man has now played almost 100 times in the Italian first division, originally joining Inter on a loan period in 2015.

Inter have made positive moves in the transfer window so far this summer and Miranda will face fresh competition for a spot in Luciano Spalletti's defence in the form of Stefan de Vrij, who joined from Lazio on a free transfer.

The Serie A giants have also taken midfielder Radja Nainggolan from Roma, Kwadwo Asamoah on a free transfer after the Ghanian left Juventus, and forwards Matteo Politano and Lautaro Martinez from Sassuolo and Racing respectively, the former on a loan with an option to buy deal.