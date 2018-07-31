Leeds United Confirm Signing of Former Chelsea Forward Patrick Bamford on a 4-Year Deal

Leeds United have signed former Chelsea forward Patrick Bamford on a four-year deal.

The player joins the Elland Road side for an undisclosed fee following a respectable campaign with Middlesbrough in which he scored 11 times in 23 league starts.

"Leeds United are delighted to announce the signing of striker Patrick Bamford for an undisclosed fee," Leeds announced via their official website on Tuesday.

"Bamford joins Leeds from Sky Bet Championship rivals Middlesbrough and has penned a four year deal at Elland Road, running until the summer of 2022.

"Bamford will wear the number nine shirt during his time at Elland Road and could make his Leeds United debut in Sunday’s Sky Bet Championship opener with Stoke City."

The 24-year-old began his career at Nottingham Forest before Chelsea signed him on a five-year deal in 2012. Despite showing lots of promise, Bamford was sold to Middlesbrough after six loan spells at various clubs.





He should look to cement his place as a regular with the Whites next season, and hopefully bring an end to his so-far nomadic career.