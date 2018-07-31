Leeds United Confirm Signing of Former Chelsea Forward Patrick Bamford on a 4-Year Deal

By 90Min
July 31, 2018

Leeds United have signed former Chelsea forward Patrick Bamford on a four-year deal.

The player joins the Elland Road side for an undisclosed fee following a respectable campaign with Middlesbrough in which he scored 11 times in 23 league starts.

"Leeds United are delighted to announce the signing of striker Patrick Bamford for an undisclosed fee," Leeds announced via their official website on Tuesday.

"Bamford joins Leeds from Sky Bet Championship rivals Middlesbrough and has penned a four year deal at Elland Road, running until the summer of 2022.

"Bamford will wear the number nine shirt during his time at Elland Road and could make his Leeds United debut in Sunday’s Sky Bet Championship opener with Stoke City."

The 24-year-old began his career at Nottingham Forest before Chelsea signed him on a five-year deal in 2012. Despite showing lots of promise, Bamford was sold to Middlesbrough after six loan spells at various clubs.


He should look to cement his place as a regular with the Whites next season, and hopefully bring an end to his so-far nomadic career.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)