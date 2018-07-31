Man Utd & Real Madrid Dealt Huge Blow as Top Transfer Target Commits Immediate Future to Lazio

Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinković-Savić has insisted that he is staying put this season despite significant interest from European giants Manchester United and Real Madrid.

The Serbian international has been on the radar of a number of sides over the past year after an impressive run of form for I Biancocelesti, fuelling rumours of a potential summer exit.





However, after a belated return to pre-season training following his World Cup exploits with Serbia, the 23-year-old has allayed any fears that Lazio fans may have surrounding his future.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Speaking to fans outside of the Clinica Paideia (via Goal), Milinkovic-Savic was asked whether or not he would be staying in Rome this season, responding: "Of course I'm staying, do you not see that I'm here?"





If Milinković-Savić does indeed stay at Lazio, it would represent a significant blow for both United and Real, who are desperately looking to bolster the depth of their midfield ranks ahead of the new season.

Giuseppe Bellini/GettyImages

The Red Devils are currently in the midst of a mini crisis, with Jose Mourinho reportedly at loggerheads with the club's board over the release of further transfer funds.





He has also publicly denounced the quality of his current squad, leading to suggestions that United don't have enough quality to sustain a Premier League title challenge against neighbourhood rivals Manchester City.





Madrid on the other hand are still reeling from the departure of the talismanic Cristiano Ronaldo, with the Portuguese superstar having moved to Italian giants Juventus earlier this summer. Despite their financial windfall, they have to yet splash any of the €105m cash received, with a number of potential moves dragging their heals.

However, the lure of Champions League football often persuades a number of players to move on and with Lazio failing to qualify for Europe's top competition, this Milinković-Savić transfer saga may yet continue until the transfer window finally slams shut.