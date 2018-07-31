Manchester United's Players Concerned By Jose Mourinho’s Sour Mood After Series of Pre-Season Rants

Senior Manchester United players are concerned about Jose Mourinho's sour mood on the horizon of a new season.

According to the Sun, numerous players have been privately questioning why the manager is so downcast, with a number feeling they are walking on eggshells around him.

Jose Mourinho has been a bundle of joy during pre-season... pic.twitter.com/fEnbjFrSZg — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 30, 2018

Concerns have been raised over Mourinho’s outburst about Anthony Martial not returning to the tour after the birth of his child.

Reportedly one United player was so worried about how the manager might take an answer he gave in a TV interview that he swiftly asked for it to be removed.

Mourinho is supposedly angry at a failure to bring in two more signings with less that two weeks to go until their opening game of the campaign against Leicester City on Friday August 10th.

He is also frustrated at a lack of bodies on the pre-season tour of America, with the Portuguese boss without 17 senior players at one point during the tour.





Mourinho even called for on those who were involved in the latter stages of the World Cup to cut short their holidays and return to training early in a bid to be ready for the new season.





Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard reached the third place play-off with England, while Paul Pogba won the competition with France.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Mourinho caused eyebrows to raise after United’s 4-1 thumping at the hands of Liverpool in Michigan during the International Champions Cup when he said he would not have paid to watch the game.

That was the Red Devils' fourth clash of the tour after drawing the other three, however they did win the encounter with AC Milan on penalties.

So far it has been an unsatisfactory backdrop ahead of the new season, a campaign in which United will be expecting to challenge for the title.