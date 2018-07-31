Matej Vydra's Move to Leeds Off After Derby Striker Fails to Agree Personal Terms

By 90Min
July 31, 2018

Matej Vydra's £11m transfer to Leeds United from Derby County has fallen through after the striker could not agree personal terms.

According to Sky Sports News, Vydra had concerns about moving to the Championship club and for that reason the deal did not go through. The Czech did not want to join a club that finished lower than Derby last season in the Championship.

The news comes after new manager Frank Lampard excluded Vydra from the Rams' pre-season training camp in Tenerife. This was because of the ongoing transfer saga surrounding the player as he was allowed time to complete a potential move away from the club. He also stayed at home to work on his fitness.

The versatile 26-year-old, who can play on the wing as well as an attacking midfielder, was the second tier's top scorer last season with 21 goals in 40 appearances. Yet Derby's owner Mel Morris is looking to reduce their wage bill down to around £22m, especially given the number of signings the club have made already.

MB Media/GettyImages

Derby may feel that this is another road block as they look to offload the player as quickly as they can so they can further strengthen their squad.

Meanwhile, the club have already seen three departures, including Andreas Weimann to Bristol City. Darren Bent and Jason Shackell have both been released.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Lampard's side finished last season in sixth place, earning them a spot in the promotion play-offs. They then played Fulham in the semi-final of the playoffs, losing 2-1 on aggregate. Derby's first Championship match is against Reading on 3 August.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)