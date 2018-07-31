Tottenham Reportedly Interested in Re-Signing Spanish Forward as Underwhelming Window Continues

By 90Min
July 31, 2018

Tottenham are said to be interested in resigning former winger Iago Falque, as they continue to search for their first singing of the Summer transfer window.

Falque joined Spurs from Juventus in 2012, but after making just 11 first team appearances over two years, he was subsequently sold to Genoa in 2014. The Spanish winger has since enjoyed a turnaround in fortunes after a string of successful seasons in Serie A with first Genoa, then Roma, and now Torino.

Enrico Locci/GettyImages

The 28-year-old scored 12 goals and provided eight assists in all competitions for Torino last season, which has caught the eye of Spurs. According to Tuttosport (via CalcioMercato), Torino are now bracing themselves for a potential bid from Spurs for the Spaniard.

This news coincides with the fact that Maurico Pochettino has recently claimed, as per the Daily Mail, that he was unsure whether Spurs were going to be able to make any signings before the end of the transfer window on the 9th of August.

Valerio Pennicino/GettyImages

“Last season I told you some numbers, but this season we don’t know.“I don’t know if we are going to sign or not. We’re working on that.

“I cannot tell you if we’re going to sign one, zero or two or three or four.

“It’s true that it’s so close, the transfer window is so close, but the club’s doing everything to help the team and add some players, more quality, and try to help us in the season to achieve what we want.”

Considering Tottenham's current wealth of attacking talents, Falque would certainly be an underwhelming signing. This is especially if Tottenham are not able to bring any other signings alongside him in the few days leading up to the end of this Summer's transfer window.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)