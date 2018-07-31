Valencia Set £70m Price Tag for Geoffrey Kondogbia Amid Reported Tottenham Interest

By 90Min
July 31, 2018

La Liga side Valencia have set a £70m price tag on midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia amid interest from Tottenham

According to The Mirror, the Premier League side have inquired about signing the 25-year-old, but have been told they must meet the buyout clause of Kondogbia, should they wish to sign him. 

The French international only joined Valencia this summer on a permanent deal for an estimated £22m after an impressive loan spell, during which he helped the club qualify for the Champions League for the first time since 2015/16. Los Che are obviously not willing to enter negotiations for a player they have only just secured on a permanent basis and would only sell, if the contractual clause was met.

JOSE JORDAN/GettyImages

A strong, mobile holding midfielder, Kondogbia is also a threat going forward, registered four goals and four assists in the league last season, while he also boasts five caps for France following his debut in 2013. 

In the unlikely event Spurs were to cough up the money, Kondogbia would provide stiff competition for Eric Dier, Victor Wanyama and Mousa Dembele at the heart of Spurs' midfield.

Should a move for Kondogbia go through, then he would be the first signing made by Mauricio Pochettino this summer, in what has been a frustrating transfer window for the north London club. 

Spurs seemed set to sign the promising midfielder Jack Grealish from Aston Villa, before a takeover at the Midlands club eased financial woe, and subsequently blocked the departure of the 22-year-old.

As a result, Tottenham's executive director Donna-Maria Cullen has come out to defend chairman Daniel Levy's transfer strategy this summer after criticism from fans regarding their lack of activity, with the window set to shut on August 9. 

