West Ham United Reportedly Reach Agreement to Sign Portuguese Youngster

By 90Min
July 31, 2018

West Ham United have reportedly reached an agreement to sign Vitoria Guimaraes midfielder Xande Silva.

According to reports in Portugal by Record, the Hammers are closing in on the signing of the 21-year-old Portuguese international. The Premier League side are set to pay £1.5m for the midfielder, which could rise to £3m.

BERTRAND LANGLOIS/GettyImages

Silva, who is expected to slot into the Hammers' U23 side, is a striker and has represented his country at all age groups from U15 onwards, scoring 19 goals throughout his youth career with Portugal.

Beginning at Sporting CP, Silva moved to Vitoria Guimaraes in 2015 and has enjoyed three successful years at the club as part of their first team. 

The striker only featured once last season off the bench for the Portuguese side and based on the Hammer's recent signings, Silva is set to be categorised as one for the future.

West Ham have been one of the busiest clubs in the window this summer and following the acquisition's of Felipe Anderson, Jack Wilshere and many more the Hammers are being tipped to be challenging for a European spot this season.

