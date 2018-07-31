Wolves Reportedly Have Bid for Middlesbrough Midfielder Adama Traore Rejected

By 90Min
July 31, 2018

Wolverhampton Wanderers have reportedly had a bid for Middlesbrough winger Adama Traore rejected, with the north east club saying that the player is not for sale.

Traore made 40 appearances for Middlesbrough last season, scoring five goals and recording ten assists. The former Barcelona man was integral to Boro's late season burst which guided the side into the play-offs.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

According to the Daily Mail, Traore is now a prime target for Premier League new boys Wolverhampton Wanderers. Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo believes that Traore would be a perfect addition to the newly promoted side. Nuno has already brought in winger Diogo Jota and centre back Willy Boly, goalkeeper Rui Patricio, as well as Portuguese veteran Joao Moutinho.

Unfortunately for Wolves, Middlesbrough manager Tony Pulis remains adamant that the Spaniard will stay at the Riverside this summer. Speaking to the media on Friday, the former Stoke boss stated: ''I think everybody, especially me, wants him to be here.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

''But we have to do what we have to do, he has a clause, I think everybody knows he has a clause in his contract and if that money is reached it's almost taken out of the club's hands.'' 


Traore has a release clause believed to be worth £18m. Pulis was asked whether the release clause had been met by Wolves, Pulis responded: ''No, not at the moment.''

Pulis went on to add: ''I've got great respect for the boy and everyone here is hoping and praying he stays.''

Wolves aren't the only club who have Traore on their shopping list. Premier League rivals Huddersfield are also said to be interested in the 22-year-old, after selling winger Tom Ince to Stoke last week. 

Traore is currently recovering from a dislocated shoulder, however, this has not perturbed Wolves and Huddersfield. With the transfer window slamming shut on 9th August, both clubs will have to act quickly if they want to sign Traore.

