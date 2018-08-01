Ander Herrera Defends Jose Mourinho's Frustrations Towards Manchester United's Pre-Season Tour

Jose Mourinho has made no attempt to hide his frustration over Manchester United's pre-season tour of the USA, and midfielder Ander Herrera has revealed he agrees with Mourinho's opinion.

Mourinho has criticised the ability and amount of young players in his squad, whilst also voicing his disappointment towards the club's transfer market dealings, as well as senior players Anthony Martial and Antonio Valencia.

Herrera was quick to defend his manager's beliefs, also adding that the majority of the players feel the same way about their pre-season. In an interview with the Telegraph, Herrera said: “First of all, I have to respect what my manager said, because he knows what he's talking about."





The Spaniard added: “I can say that with us he is very positive, he wants us to fight for the titles, he wants us to perform to our best, he wants us to work as hard as possible.

“But probably he's not frustrated about the club or the market, he's probably frustrated because he's not able to work with the players that he's going to have for the season.

“It is true this [pre-season] has been hard to deal with. I agree with him [Mourinho] because it must be difficult for him to work with a group of players that, maybe, he is only going to have 50 per cent of in the future.

“You cannot really work tactically, because you would think the guys that are working could be leaving or going on loan or they are going to be in the second team, so it’s difficult for him.

“I can understand the manager’s [mood] and if I put myself in his position, I would be in the same situation.”

Manchester United open their Premier League campaign with a clash against Leicester City at Old Trafford, before facing Brighton and Tottenham. Everyone associated with the club will be expecting Manchester United to emerge from these three games in a positive situation.