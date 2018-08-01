How to Watch Arsenal vs. Chelsea: ICC Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Arsenal vs. Chelsea in the 2018 International Champions Cup on Wednesday, August 1.

By Michael Shapiro
August 01, 2018

Two Premier League rivals will face off in the International Champions Cup on Wednesday, as Chelsea and Arsenal square off at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. 

Arsenal enters the match on the heels of a convincing 5-1 victory over PSG on July 28, sparked by an early goal from Mesut Ozil and a brace from Alexandre Lacazette. The performance was an encouraging sign for manager Unai Emery, who will be entering his first Premier League season with Arsenal. 

Wednesday will be Chelsea's second match of the ICC after the Blues beat Inter Milan in penalties following a 1-1 draw. Chelsea, under new manager Maurizio Sarri, will be preparing for this weekend's Community Shield match vs. Manchester City before returning to ICC play vs. Lyon for one final tune-up for the Premier League season.

Here's how you can watch the match.

Time: 3:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN 2, ESPN Deportes

Live Stream: You can stream the match via ESPN+ or the WatchESPN app. You can also watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

