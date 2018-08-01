Arsenal Provide Update on Aaron Ramsey After Midfielder Pulls Out of Pre-Season Clash With Chelsea

Arsenal have revealed midfielder Aaron Ramsey missed out on their pre-season clash with Chelsea due to a minor calf problem.



The two Premier League giants were set to go head-to-head in their final games of the International Champions Cup at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, however with the anticipation building prior to the game Arsenal fans were then dealt a blow.

To the surprise of many, Ramsey wasn't included in the squad for the game and fans were left looking for answers as to why this was the case.

🚨 An update on Aaron Ramsey...



Aaron did not start tonight's match due to a minor calf problem - he was replaced in the line up by Emile Smith Rowe as a precaution#ICC2018 pic.twitter.com/gCULulL2JK — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) August 1, 2018

Arsenal then took to their official Twitter page to reveal that the reason the Welshman missed out was due to a calf issue which they didn't wish to risk.





With just one more pre-season game remaining before their opening game of the Premier League season, it looks as though Unai Emery has his eyes set firmly on their clash with Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium in just under two weeks time.

Ramsey is coming off the back of a good season after scoring seven goals and bagging eight assists in 24 Premier League appearances last time out.





He will certainly be hoping for more game time this upcoming season and will be desperate to impress his new manager with Emery having a variety of midfield options to chose from to start in the middle of the park for Arsenal.