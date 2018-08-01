Arthur Admits He is 'Very Happy' to Have Been Compared With One of Barcelona's Legends

By 90Min
August 01, 2018

Arthur has admitted he was 'very happy' to have drawn comparisons to Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez from Camp Nou teammate Rafinha. 

The 21-year-old arrived as the Blaugrana's first signing of the summer following his £35m switch from Brazilian side Gremio, a move which was eagerly anticipated after the impressive start to his career in his homeland. 

Ronald Martinez/International Champions Cup/GettyImages

Arthur's ability to recognise and adapt to momentum changes throughout games has led to comparisons to one of the greatest controllers the game has produced in Xavi. 


After hearing the words uttered by Rafinha earlier in the week, Arthur took time to express his gratitude following Barcelona's pre season friendly defeat to Roma on Tuesday. 

"It makes me very happy to be compared with Xavi , he was always a reference for me," he said via Mundo Deportivo, before paying homage to "the confidence that the coach is giving me and how my teammates are helping me."

The Brazilian's performance against the Serie A giants failed to show his potential as much as his debut against Tottenham, but he refused to place the blame of the 4-2 defeat on the presence of a host of young players.

He added: "If they are here it is because they have quality and have demonstrated their potential."

Moreover, the midfielder refused to be drawn into speculation that the Catalan giants could look to sign another player for the middle of the park as he insisted it is always the club's intention to sign 'the best players' available. 

The 21-year-old - who has yet to be handed his senior bow for Brazil - was named in Tite's 47-man preliminary squad for the country's September friendlies against the United States and El Salvador, alongside new teammate Malcom. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)