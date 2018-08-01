Crystal Palace Close to 3 New Signings as Meyer Awaits Confirmation & African Pair Undergo Medicals

August 01, 2018

Crystal Palace have been quiet in the summer transfer window thus far, but that is all about to change with three deals set for completion in the coming days.

Guardian journalist Ed Aarons reports that West Ham's Cheikhou Kouyate and Jordan Ayew of Swansea are undergoing medicals ahead of agreed moves to Selhurst Park.

Max Meyer, a free agent released by Schalke at the end of last season, is just waiting on international clearance before he too can join up with Roy Hodgson's squad.

Palace have so far completed only one transfer this summer, when they signed goalkeeper Vicente Guaita on a free from Getafe back in June.

Kouyate has been a regular at West Ham for the last four years but it appears that he is not a part of Manuel Pellegrini's plans going forward, with the Hammers having strengthened in central midfield with the addition of Jack Wilshere.

Swansea have lost many of their best players since relegation and last season's top scorer Ayew will be the latest out the door, following his brother Andre, who joined Fenerbahce on loan last week. Jairo Riedewald could move the other way as part of this deal.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Meyer has spent his entire senior career at Schalke before he was involved in a public dispute with sporting director Christian Heidel in April. He was subsequently allowed to run down his contract at the Veltins-Arena.

Hodgson is preparing to take charge of his first full season at Selhurst Park, having taken over from Frank de Boer early in the 2017/18 campaign.

A run of four wins in the last five games of the season meant that Palace comfortably survived despite spending the first 17 weeks of the season in the relegation zone.

