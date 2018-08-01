Everton Retain Interest in World Cup & Villarreal Star Denis Cheryshev as New Season Draws Closer

Everton boss Marco Silva is reportedly interested in bringing World Cup star Denis Cheryshev from Villarreal.

The former Real Madrid man enthralled many football fans at this summer’s World Cup with some impressive performances and scored two spectacular goals for Russia, and according to Marca he is interesting Everton.

He could be set for a switch to the Premier League before the transfer window closes on August 9, a day before the league starts.

Cheryshev is one of a number of Villarreal who could leave as part of a summer clear-out, with former Sunderland, Hull City and Wolverhampton Wanderers Alfred N'Diaye reportedly the most likely to depart. Roberto Soriano and Nicola Sansone could also leave if acceptable offers come in.

The Yellow Submarine are looking to offload the Russian and he is scheduled to return to first-team training on Wednesday in Spain but could soon be on the move if Marco Silva gets his way.

Everton fans have voiced their displeasure about their lack of transfer activity so far despite securing the signing of Watford’s Richarlison and Barcelona’s Lucas Digne securing moves to Merseyside.





The Goodison Park faithful will be hoping for a dramatic improvement to their fortunes after their disastrous campaign last time under managers Ronald Koeman and Sam Allardyce.

If Cheryshev makes the move, he will be the first Russian player to join the club since Diniyar Bilyaletdinov in 2009 and the iconic Andrei Kanchelskis from Manchester United back in 1995.