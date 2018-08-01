Liverpool Set to Sanction Double Sale After Impressive Display From Youth Team Players in Pre-Season

Liverpool will look to offload goalkeepers Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius this summer after becoming impressed with two of the club's youth team players, according to reports.

It has been suggested that either one of last season's first choice shot-stoppers would be axed following the arrival of Alisson Becker from AS Roma. Mignolet was said to be attracting interest from Beşiktaş and even Barcelona, while Karius was linked with German side Bayer Leverkusen.

However, the Telegraph report that Liverpool are now willing to let both players walk out of the door before the transfer deadline on August 9 following the performances of Kamil Grabara and Caoimhin Kelleher during pre-season.





It is claimed that manager Jürgen Klopp is happy to have the two 19-year-old goalkeepers in reserve should Alisson get injured this season, with Liverpool's hierarchy being given the green light to offload both Mignolet and Karius this summer.

Turkish giants Beşiktaş are keeping tabs on Mignolet following the departures of Fabri and Denys Boyko, with the former opting to join promoted side Fulham. Barcelona, however, are likely lining up the Belgium international as a precaution while rumours continue to circulate surrounding the future of Jasper Cillessen.

Bayer Leverkusen's interest in bringing Karius back to the Bundesliga is somewhat linked to Bernd Leno's move to Arsenal. However, the Liverpool star won't be guaranteed regular first team football at the BayArena, following the arrival of Finnish star Lukáš Hrádecký.

Liverpool have already shown goalkeeper Danny Ward the exit door this summer, but the now Leicester City man remains as the club's only sale this summer. Jon Flanagan, Jordan Williams and Emre Can have all left on free transfers.