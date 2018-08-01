New Signing Claims Real Madrid Will Replace Cristiano Ronaldo Ahead of 2018/19 Season

By 90Min
August 01, 2018

Real Madrid defender Álvaro Odriozola has suggested that the club already has plans which have been set in motion to replace Cristiano Ronaldo, who upped sticks to join Serie A champions Juventus this summer.


The 22-year-old full back put pen to paper on a six-year contract at the Santiago Bernabéu earlier in the transfer window, and Odriozola made his first appearances following the €30m move during a pre-season defeat against Manchester United.

RHONA WISE/GettyImages

Afterwards, Odriozola spoke of Real Madrid's ambitions for the upcoming campaign, and even hinted that a big-money arrival could be in the pipeline as the club look to replace Ronaldo.


"We prepared for a season with many challenges, we want to challenge for all the titles and this test is good," Odriozola said with one eye on Real Madrid's UEFA Super Cup final match against city rivals Atlético, quoted by AS.

"I start looking at the squad and [remember] this team won the Champions League two months ago. For me, this is the best in the world. But I'm sure we're going to replace Cristiano."


Odriozola also silenced any rumours surrounding the Theo Hernández and his rumoured move to Real Sociedad. 


Although the French defender is still expected to move to San Sebastián on loan, Odriozola - an Erreala youth product - claims the two haven't held any discussions surrounding Theo's doubts about the move.

"No, he has not asked me, I am oblivious to that type of rumour, and of course he has not told me anything," he added following Real Madrid's defeat against Manchester United.

