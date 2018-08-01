Nick Pope Ruled Out Indefinitely After Shoulder Surgery as Burnley Hit UEFA Goalkeeper Crisis

By 90Min
August 01, 2018

Burnley have applied for special dispensation from UEFA to sign a goalkeeper for the second leg of their Europa League qualifier against Aberdeen due to the absence of both Nick Pope and Tom Heaton through injury.

Manger Sean Dyche confirmed Pope has undergone an operation on his dislocated shoulder sustained during the 1-1 draw in the first leg - with recovery time still unknown - leaving the Clarets with limited options between the sticks.    

News of Pope's injury comes after Heaton picked up a calf injury during training prior to the first leg, leaving only Adam Legzdins and Anders Lindegaard as the remaining senior options. 


As a result Burnley have sought special dispensation from the governing body ahead of the second leg on Thursday to address what is a growing crisis amid their goalkeeping ranks - as per the club's Twitter account.

Lindegaard - who stepped into Pope's role following his injury in the first leg - will be expected to make his first start for the Clarets on Thursday.

Pope's injury is the same suffered by Heaton last term which led to a long term absence and allowed the 26-year-old to make the number one position his own, having made more saves than all but five Premier League keepers. 

Chris Brunskill Ltd/GettyImages

Dyche suggested another stopper is likely to be on the agenda amid increasing anticipation among supporters having failed to sign any new faces this summer - although he is not expected to rush a signing through the door just for the numbers. 


He said: "We're always open-minded to add to the group when we can - whatever department that's in. If it's something that will increase the competition levels then we'll look at it.


"I'm not concerned. It's a never-ending story for us. It's broken record time. We're a wealthy club of sorts but equally the books have to balance."

