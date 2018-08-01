Premier League Shirt Sponsor Data Reveals Enormous Gulf Between Top 6 and the Rest

Premier League clubs may all be collectively getting richer as a result of the enormous television contracts sold for actual billions, but data on shirt sponsorship has shown that the top six - Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham - are absolutely miles ahead of the rest when it comes to making money in other ways.

Sporting Intelligence has summarised how much each Premier League club is earning from their primary front-of-shirt sponsor in 2018/19, with Manchester United raking in as much as £47m thanks to their ongoing partnership with U.S. car giant Chevrolet.

Manchester clubs lead the way as PL shirt deals climb to £313.6m https://t.co/33cB9kuseX (Story by @AlexMiller73, includes background, methodology, links to previous years) pic.twitter.com/pnf5kXmfiq — Nick Harris (@sportingintel) July 30, 2018

Manchester City are pocketing a similar £45m per year from Etihad in shirt sponsorship alone, while Arsenal and Liverpool have shirt deals worth £40m annually with Emirates and Standard Chartered respectively, with all three partnerships now £10m more lucrative than last season.

Chelsea are also getting £40m per year from Yokohama Rubber Company.

Tottenham are just about sticking with their top six rivals in the shirt sponsor game, earning £35m from their ongoing deal with Hong Kong-based insurance company AIA.

Chris Brunskill Ltd/GettyImages

There is then a steep drop off, with West Ham's £10m deal with Betway the other shirt sponsorship in the Premier League worth eight figures each season.

Everton earn £9.6m from SportPesa, while Crystal Palace, Newcastle and Southampton all receive between £6m and £7m per season from their respective shirt sponsors.

As many as nine of the 20 Premier League clubs have shirt sponsorship deals worth just £5m or less per season. In fact, the combined shirt sponsor earning from those sides each season adds up to £28m, which if it was one club would only place it seventh in the table.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Brighton and Huddersfield earn only £1.5m each per season from their shirt sponsorship. At the current price, it would take them 31 years to make the same amount from shirt sponsorship that Manchester United make in just 12 months.

It shows just how lucrative shirt sponsorship really is for the top clubs compared to the rest of the league.