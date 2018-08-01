PSG Refuse to Back Down Over N'Golo Kante Despite Chelsea's Historic Contract Offer

Paris Saint-Germain remain firm in their intentions to pursue a deal for N'Golo Kante this summer despite Chelsea's move to stave off interest by tabling a mammoth contract which would install the Frenchman as their top earner.

Kante, 27, has established himself as one of football's leading midfield generals having left his mark on title winning sides for Leicester, Chelsea and most recently France during the World Cup over the summer.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Such impressive displays has led to admiration from Europe's elite, and the Blues have looked to tie up the world beater to a new five-year deal worth £290,000-per-week - a contract which would make him the club's highest-paid player in history.

However, while it is a statement on intent from Chelsea, PSG have the financial abilities to better the package on offer at Stamford Bridge and are willing to test the Premier League side's resolve having identified Kante as their number one transfer target - as per the Mirror.

New manager Thomas Tuchel has recruited just one new face to his ranks at Parc des Princes having secured Gianluigi Buffon on a free transfer, and while interest from the Ligue 1 outfit is widely known, Tuchel refused to comment on the situation at a recent press conference.





“It is not fair and I do not like, and I do not like it if other coaches talk about situations of players who are playing for other clubs,” Tuchel said. “So there is no comment on Kante, of course, not for the transfer window.”

With three-years remaining on his contract Kante has yet to show signs of wanting to make another move abroad, and if any talks were to take place it would not be until he joins back up with Chelsea and new boss Maurizio Sarri following his World Cup heroics next week.





In other news, Valencia have cast their eye towards Michy Batshuayi as a summer addition as the striker attempts to secure regular first team football this season.