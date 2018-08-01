Real Madrid Duo Vinicius Jr & Rodrygo Named in Brazil's Preliminary Squad for Upcoming Friendlies

Real Madrid's young duo of Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo have both been included in Brazil's preliminary squad for their upcoming September friendlies against the United States and El Salvador.

The pair are set to compete for their first senior appearance alongside an abundance of forward players which Tite has at his disposal, which include the likes of Neymar, Willian, Douglas Costa, Roberto Firmino, Garbriel Jesus and Taison - as reported by Marca.

Ricardo Nogueira/GettyImages

Real Madrid's search for the new Neymar saw them part with close to €100m for the pair who have both impressed in the wide left position, and appear to be leading the next batch of Brazilian superstars.

And Tite appears to be taking a leaf out of the Spanish giants' book as he moves towards building the future of Brazil's national squad after their quarter final exit from the World Cup over the summer, with omissions for both Filipe Luis and Paulinho.

GREAT NEWS! Vinicius Jr. & Rodrygo are included in Brazil’s preliminary squad list for the friendlies against the USA and El Salvador. — Ryan. (@Rygista) July 31, 2018

Vinicius's, 18, inclusion in the national squad comes following his official



