Real Madrid Duo Vinicius Jr & Rodrygo Named in Brazil's Preliminary Squad for Upcoming Friendlies

By 90Min
August 01, 2018

Real Madrid's young duo of Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo have both been included in Brazil's preliminary squad for their upcoming September friendlies against the United States and El Salvador. 

The pair are set to compete for their first senior appearance alongside an abundance of forward players which Tite has at his disposal, which include the likes of Neymar, Willian, Douglas Costa, Roberto Firmino, Garbriel Jesus and Taison - as reported by Marca

Ricardo Nogueira/GettyImages

Real Madrid's search for the new Neymar saw them part with close to €100m for the pair who have both impressed in the wide left position, and appear to be leading the next batch of Brazilian superstars.

And Tite appears to be taking a leaf out of the Spanish giants' book as he moves towards building the future of Brazil's national squad after their quarter final exit from the World Cup over the summer, with omissions for both Filipe Luis and Paulinho.

Vinicius's, 18, inclusion in the national squad comes following his official a deal which was worth in the region of £38m 

He said, via the Daily Mail: "He played a good game. He has gone from less to more, just like the rest of the team. He started a little shy, but then he came on in leaps and bounds.

"He is very young and has to adapt to this style of football and what we ask of players. I thought he played a good game." 

Rodrygo, 17, on the other hand will remain with Brazilian outfit Santos until next summer despite the fact that he will reach the legal age requirement in January. 

The Real Madrid pair are also joined by Barcelona's young Brazilian contingent with both Arthur and Malcom named in the 47-man preliminary squad. 

