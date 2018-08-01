Samir Nasri Sees Ban From Football Extended to 18 Months Following UEFA Review

Samir Nasri's ban from football has been extended by UEFA to 18 months commencing from 1st July 2017.



It was previously revealed that the Frenchman was to receive a six month ban from football after receiving intravenous drip treatment in Los Angeles in December 2016 - a treatment which breaches World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) rules.



Aitor Alcalde Colomer/GettyImages

However after further review of Nasri's behaviour and the evidence collected, UEFA have decided to extend the ban by a further 12 months, meaning he won't be able to return to competitive action until 1st January 2019.



UEFA posted a statement on their official website which read: "The UEFA Appeals Body met on 17 July following an appeal lodged by the Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector against the decision announced by the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) on 22 February 2018 which had suspended the player Samir Nasri for six (6) months.

"Briefly, she held that bearing in mind circumstances of the case and the player’s behaviour the applicable sanction in this case is two (2) years of suspension.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

"In the scope of these proceedings the player entered into formal negotiations with WADA, the French Anti-Doping Agency Agence Francaise de Lutte contre le Dopage (AFLD) and the Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector.

"The outcome of these negotiations provided an identical request containing as the appropriate disciplinary sanction against the player a suspension of eighteen (18) months starting as of 1 July 2017."

The statement went on to reveal that Nasri - who last played for Turkish side Antalyaspor - will be allowed to return to training with any club from 1st November 2018 and will then be able to return to competitive action two months after.

