Sporting CP Keen to Re-Sign Islam Slimani But Leicester Refuse to Budge on Asking Price

By 90Min
August 01, 2018

Leicester City striker Islam Slimani is likely on his way out this summer, with the King Power outfit keen to offload. However, at the moment, it's unclear where he will end up.

Portuguese side Sporting CP are believed to be desperate to land their former player, but are looking to take him back on loan, having sold him to the Foxes two summers ago.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Slimani fell way below expectations after joining Leicester, who were coming off a Premier League title-winning season back then, and the club's main striker Jamie Vardy was hardly bothered by his presence in the squad as he offered very little threat.

A loan spell at Newcastle, from January to the end of the season, did nothing to raise the striker's profile in the league. And the Magpies have since declined a chance to take him up on a permanent basis.

According to Portuguese publication O Jogo, Sporting are under pressure to re-sign the Algerian attacker - as their season starts in two weeks - but are having difficulty convincing the Foxes to let him rejoin them on a loan deal. 

Leicester are keen on engineering a straight-up sale this summer and aren't interested in loaning Slimani. They are also keen to recoup a handsome portion of the £28m spent to bring the player to the King Power Stadium two years ago.

Meanwhile, Turkish side Fenerbahce have also taken up an interest in the player and are keen on competing for his signature. They were previously reported as having handed Leicester a 48-hour deadline to accept their offer, but that time has since elapsed and a transfer is yet to materialise.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)