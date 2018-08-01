Sporting CP Keen to Re-Sign Islam Slimani But Leicester Refuse to Budge on Asking Price

Leicester City striker Islam Slimani is likely on his way out this summer, with the King Power outfit keen to offload. However, at the moment, it's unclear where he will end up.

Portuguese side Sporting CP are believed to be desperate to land their former player, but are looking to take him back on loan, having sold him to the Foxes two summers ago.

Slimani fell way below expectations after joining Leicester, who were coming off a Premier League title-winning season back then, and the club's main striker Jamie Vardy was hardly bothered by his presence in the squad as he offered very little threat.

A loan spell at Newcastle, from January to the end of the season, did nothing to raise the striker's profile in the league. And the Magpies have since declined a chance to take him up on a permanent basis.

According to Portuguese publication O Jogo, Sporting are under pressure to re-sign the Algerian attacker - as their season starts in two weeks - but are having difficulty convincing the Foxes to let him rejoin them on a loan deal.

Leicester are keen on engineering a straight-up sale this summer and aren't interested in loaning Slimani. They are also keen to recoup a handsome portion of the £28m spent to bring the player to the King Power Stadium two years ago.

Meanwhile, Turkish side Fenerbahce have also taken up an interest in the player and are keen on competing for his signature. They were previously reported as having handed Leicester a 48-hour deadline to accept their offer, but that time has since elapsed and a transfer is yet to materialise.