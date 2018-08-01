Stoke Manager Gary Rowett 'Expects' Goalkeeper Jack Butland to Stay at Potters This Summer

Stoke manager Gary Rowett says he expects goalkeeper Jack Butland to remain at the club this summer, with the club yet to attract any serious offers for the England international.

Stoke were relegated from the Premier League at the end of the 2017/18 season, with many expecting this to be the catalyst for Butland's departure from the club, with Chelsea previously labelled as a potential destination.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

Yet, BBC Sport report that with eight days until the British transfer window shuts, the goalkeeper is still a Stoke player and Rowett expects Butland to be in his plans for the Potters' opening fixture of the Championship season against Leeds on 5 August.

"I expect him to stay, I hope he stays. I'm also pragmatic enough to know anything can happen," Rowett said.

"I imagine he would be the type of player who some teams would covet. I'm a realist but I hope he's still here.

David Rogers/GettyImages

"I can only react and answer what's in front of me. The answer is we haven't had an offer which the club feel is financially viable - or I don't think any strong offer yet.

"Jack has never made any real moves to want to leave and he's contracted to us and we're not even a week away from the first game."

Butland has been a regular in the England setup over the past few years since making his debut in 2012, though injuries have prevented him from making the number 1 spot his own and restricted him to just 8 appearances for the national side.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

The former Birmingham stopper was a member of Gareth Southgate's 23-man squad for this summer's World Cup in Russia but did not make a single appearance, being kept out of the side by Jordan Pickford.