Thibaut Courtois Threatens to Leave Chelsea for Nothing Next Summer in Bid to Force Madrid Move

By 90Min
August 01, 2018

Thibaut Courtois has told Chelsea that he will not extend his contract with the club and will leave as a free agent next summer - unless they agree to complete his transfer to Real Madrid by the end of the transfer window.

Chelsea are now running out of time to decide whether to give up the Belgian without an adequate replacement coming in, or to reject the £35m offer from the European champions and lose Courtois with no compensation next year.

The Sun has reported that the club has been desperately trying to persuade Courtois to sign a new long-term deal and reject the offer from Los Blancos. However the World Cup golden glove winner says he has no such intention, preferring a move back to Madrid this summer or next.


Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri wants to speak personally with the wantaway keeper to try and dissuade him from leaving. However, as Courtois will return to training only two days before the transfer window closes, it seems unlikely that Sarri will be able to convince him to remain at Stamford Bridge beyond the summer 2019 expiration date.

What complicates the matter even more for Chelsea is that they have decided on a budget of £20m for a replacement, and at this late stage in the transfer season will be hard-pressed to find someone even close to the level of Courtois.


The Blues' pickings are slim, with possible targets Kasper Schmeichel and Jack Butland being way above their budget, Chelsea may find themselves left with Joe Hart who is valued at under £5m.

Al Bello/International Champions Cup/GettyImages

The Belgian international has made it clear that his mind is made up. The time to jump ship seems ripe due to Chelsea's struggles in the league last year failing to qualify for the Champions League, coupled with Courtois' desire to be closer to his young family in Madrid.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)