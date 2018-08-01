Timothy Fosu-Mensah Says He'll Be 'Ready' for First PL Fixture as Man Utd Injury Crisis Continues

By 90Min
August 01, 2018

Manchester United defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah says he is ready to step up and play a major role for the Red Devils this season, with the youngster in with a shout of starting the first Premier League game this term due to the club's current injury problems.

With Jose Mourinho predicting Antonio Valencia will struggle with injury this year and Matteo Darmian expected to leave before the transfer deadline, Fosu-Mensah could start against Leicester.

Gregory Shamus/International Champions Cup/GettyImages

The Netherlands international has made several starts for United during pre-season and his versatility could help mend Mourinho's lineup selection headache ahead of their opening Premier League fixture.

Fosu-Mensah said, as quoted by Goal: "Last year, I was at Crystal Palace, I think I improved there and I've come back a better player.


"I came back to show that I've improved and to show that I'm a better player now. I'll keep working hard and see what happens.

Christian Petersen/International Champions Cup/GettyImages

"I can play right back, right wing back, centre back, in midfield. I've played centre back and right wing back [on the tour] so for me it's not a problem." 

He added: "I'll keep working hard and if the manager needs me I'll be ready."

Fosu-Mensah spent the 2017/18 season out on loan at Crystal Palace, making 24 appearances for the south London side. Fosu-Mensah was proud of his time spent out on loan, adding: "Last year, I was at Crystal Palace, I think I improved there and I've come back a better player." 

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

He’s also gave his thoughts to Palace's website ahead of the new season: “I’m not sure what’s coming up for me next season, but I want to compete at Manchester United and try to play. I just need to keep focusing on myself, try and become a better player and keep playing games.”

Fosu-Mensah also joked he is so desperate to play that he would take David de Gea's spot as goalkeeper if requested, quipping: "I wouldn't say [I could play] in goal - in goal I would be very bad."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)