Timothy Fosu-Mensah Says He'll Be 'Ready' for First PL Fixture as Man Utd Injury Crisis Continues

Manchester United defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah says he is ready to step up and play a major role for the Red Devils this season, with the youngster in with a shout of starting the first Premier League game this term due to the club's current injury problems.

With Jose Mourinho predicting Antonio Valencia will struggle with injury this year and Matteo Darmian expected to leave before the transfer deadline, Fosu-Mensah could start against Leicester.

The Netherlands international has made several starts for United during pre-season and his versatility could help mend Mourinho's lineup selection headache ahead of their opening Premier League fixture.

Fosu-Mensah said, as quoted by Goal: "Last year, I was at Crystal Palace, I think I improved there and I've come back a better player.





"I came back to show that I've improved and to show that I'm a better player now. I'll keep working hard and see what happens.

"I can play right back, right wing back, centre back, in midfield. I've played centre back and right wing back [on the tour] so for me it's not a problem."

He added: "I'll keep working hard and if the manager needs me I'll be ready."

Fosu-Mensah spent the 2017/18 season out on loan at Crystal Palace, making 24 appearances for the south London side.

He’s also gave his thoughts to Palace's website ahead of the new season: “I’m not sure what’s coming up for me next season, but I want to compete at Manchester United and try to play. I just need to keep focusing on myself, try and become a better player and keep playing games.”

Fosu-Mensah also joked he is so desperate to play that he would take David de Gea's spot as goalkeeper if requested, quipping: "I wouldn't say [I could play] in goal - in goal I would be very bad."