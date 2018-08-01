West Ham Complete Deal for Exciting Young Midfielder From Obscure European Club

West Ham have unveiled a new addition to their academy, 15-year-old Charlie Nystrand-Sacaneno has joined the club from Hittarps IK.

The Swedish minnows are based in Helsingborg and compete in the third tier of Swedish football. Local lad Nystrand-Sacaneno has made a real name for himself in the club's development system which attracted the interest of the Premier League side.

Hittarps pride themselves in the development of young talent and have offered many players a route into professional football. The West Ham deal has been viewed a huge coup for the club - one which they hope will help them expand their reach for young talent.

The club have taken to their official website to celebrate the deal and wish Nystrand-Sacaneno all the best with his continued development.

The 15-year-old currently operates as a central midfield player and will go straight into West Ham’s Under-16 side next season. He will compete in the Under-16’s Premier League Cup next season which will be a huge step up for the player who only joined Hittarps last season after a successful open trial.

The Hammers are hoping the Swedish prodigy will fulfil the potential he has shown and continue his development through to the first team. New boss Manuel Pellegrini has also invested heavily in the first team this season, spending an estimated £84m as the club look for a response to a disappointing campaign.

The Chilean will also be keeping one eye on his academy and will continue to develop the homegrown talent as the club plan for a bright future following their recent move to the 60,000 seater Olympic Stadium.