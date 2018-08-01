West Ham Interested in Porto's Yacine Brahimi But Unwilling to Pay €60m Release Clause

August 01, 2018

West Ham United are plotting a move for Porto and Algeria attacker Yacine Brahimi as the east London club look to strengthen their attacking options ahead of the new season.

Brahimi's performances for Porto over recent years have attracted interest from multiple European clubs, and last season the Algerian contributed nine goals and seven assists from the left wing. It's that sort of return that has enticed West Ham into a move for Brahimi, though it's understood a hefty fee would be involved to get him to the London Stadium.

According to Zero Zero & O Jogo, Porto are sticking to their guns and do not wish to sell the player for less than his release clause of €60m, a fee which new West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini considers to be excessive.

It's understood that officials from West Ham have arrived in Porto to sit down with the club to discuss the player's future, but things appear to be heading in the right direction for West Ham, with Brahimi having previously admitted he's keen to test himself in the Premier League.

The Algerian's contract runs out next summer, and barring an extension it seems the Portuguese club are resigned to losing one of their star men. Should West Ham manage to sign the winger the club will have added an exciting attacker who appears to be just hitting his peak at 28. 

