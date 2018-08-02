Abdoulaye Doucouré Signs New Five-Year Contract With Watford to Fend Off Interest From Spurs

By 90Min
August 02, 2018

Watford midfielder Abdoulaye Doucouré has today signed a new five-year contract with the club, putting an end to rumours of a move to Tottenham

As announced on the Hornets' official website, the Frenchman, who scored seven goals for the club last season under both Marco Silva and Javi Gracia, sees his stay at Vicarage Road extended to 2023. 

Doucoure was a major part of Watford's side last season, finishing as their top scorer as well as being named Player of the Season as well as Players' Player of the Season. 

Watford chairman and CEO Scott Duxbury said, “I am delighted that Abdoulaye has shown his commitment to what we are trying to achieve by signing a new long-term contract with Watford Football Club. 

“It has become perfectly clear that our ambitions as a club match Abdoulaye’s ambitions as a player, and we are looking forward to continuing to work together to reach our goals.”

Doucoure moved to the Premier League from Rennes back in 2016, before spending half a season on loan at Spanish side Granada. 

The former France Under-21 midfielder then joined up with the Hornets at the beginning of the 2016/17 season, where he has gone on to become arguably the club's best player just a few years later. 

All in all, Doucoure has made 62 appearances for the Hornets, scoring on eight occasions. At just 25 years old, there is plenty more to come. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)