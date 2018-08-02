AC Milan Officially Complete Signings of Juventus Duo Gonzalo Higuain & Mattia Caldara

By 90Min
August 02, 2018

AC Milan have completed the signing of striker Gonzalo Higuain from Juventus in a loan deal reported to be worth an initial €20m that will rise to €55m if and when the Rossoneri trigger a permanent purchase option next summer.

Higuain, who had been a target for Chelsea and whose move has been negotiated alongside the deal for new centre back Mattia Caldara and the return of Leonardo Bonucci to Juve, will stay on loan at the club until June 2019 'with the right of redemption', as per Milan's website.

Caldara joins as part of the Bonucci exchange and has signed a deal keeping him at San Siro until 2023.

The club's website statement adds: "The club will dedicate the whole day tomorrow (Friday) to the presentation to the press and to the fans of the two newcomers."


Having spent six-and-a-half seasons at Real Madrid when he first moved to Europe as a teenager, Higuain made the switch to Serie A in 2013 with Napoli.

After an incredible 36-goal season in 2015/16, he was sold to Juve for €90m and now joins Milan after 55 goals in 105 total appearances for the Bianconeri.

ANDREAS SOLARO/GettyImages

At international level, the 30-year-old has scored 31 times for Argentina, with his career goals tally to date standing at a very impressive 313.

After a sixth place finish in Serie A last season, Milan will now be hoping that Higuain helps the club kick on and return to a Champions League qualifying berth for the first time since 2012/13.

