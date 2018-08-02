Arsenal Legend Ray Parlour Names the Two Players He's Most Looking Forward to Seeing This Season

Arsenal legend Ray Parlour has revealed that he's looking forward to watching Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Lucas Torreira at the Emirates this season, as the Gunners prepare for their first campaign under a new boss in over 22 years.

According to the Metro, Parlour is excited to see how Aubameyang fairs in his first full season at the Emirates after an impressive start since arriving in January.

Charles McQuillan/GettyImages

Also, new arrival Torreira is on Parlour's watchlist as the Uruguayan is set to grace the Premier League for the first time this season.





Parlour told Boothype: "I’m quite excited to see Aubameyang. It’s his first full season. He showed signs last year that he can be a real deadly striker. He can contend with players like [Mohamed] Salah and Harry Kane for the Golden Boot.

"Torreira looks like a lively player. He’s the sort of player you would need in midfield – great energy and mobile."

First day of pre-season training for new Arsenal signing Lucas Torreira 🔴#UEL pic.twitter.com/bXsoPInA7g — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) July 31, 2018

Aubameyang, 29-years-old, made 13 appearances for the Gunners last season since joining from Borussia Dortmund in January, notching an impressive ten goals as well as four assists.

Torreira, who helped Uruguay to the quarter-finals of the World Cup this summer, has been one of Unai Emery's captures the summer. The 22-year-old moved to the Emirates in a £27m deal from Serie A outfit Sampdoria.

Parlour has spent his summer in Singapore covering Arsenal's pre season tour, in which they have taken on French champions PSG as well as Atletico Madrid, leaving the former Arsenal midfielder gunning for the season ahead.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

He added: "I’ve been on the plane (to Singapore) with the players and it’s been really lively. Everyone’s enjoying the training so far. I think everyone’s pretty excited about the season in front."