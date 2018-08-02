Barcelona & Man Utd Target Willian Set for Talks With Chelsea Boss After Late Pre-Season Arrival

The ongoing transfer drama surrounding Willian reached a new level last week as the Chelsea winger failed to report to pre-season training on time.

The Brazilian international was supposed to arrive alongside his teammates for the Blues' camp on July 27th, but his absence led manager Maurizio Sarri to admit he was 'not happy' with Willian and will seek urgent talks with him this week.

JEWEL SAMAD/GettyImages

Willian had been on holiday following his international duty with Brazil at the World Cup, but he was due to report back to Chelsea's camp on time with the Blues expecting him to play some part in Wednesday night's friendly against Arsenal.

Instead, the 29-year-old arrived on Wednesday afternoon - five days late - after his passport expired.

Speaking after the defeat to Arsenal, Sarri admitted he wanted some answers from Willian.

Charles McQuillan/GettyImages

“I want to speak to him before I answer these questions,” said Sarri (via the Independent). “I want to speak to him. I am not happy about this situation but before I answer, I would like to speak to him.”

Though the Blues have denied that Willian might be trying to pull a fast one, this latest setback does little to douse the transfer flames surrounding the Brazilian, with Barcelona having several bids for the playmaker rejected already, as well as Manchester United being touted as an interested party.

Though Willian reportedly kept the club informed about his travel plans, questions will no doubt abound as to what the player really wants to happen this summer, with Barcelona ready to pounce.

"#CFC would be taking as big a risk as when they let Matic go if they sell Willian to Manchester United"@andydunnmirror thinks Chelsea should keep hold of the Brazilian, but would he improve the #MUFC side? pic.twitter.com/341L0oMoFY — BBC 5 Live Sport (@5liveSport) August 1, 2018

Sarri also provided an update on Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois - both of whom have been linked with moves to Real Madrid this transfer window.

“Not at this moment, no, because I will see them on Saturday for the first time. So I don’t know the situation in this moment. There is no news.

“We are talking about top players. Every club wants to keep their top players and we are trying to do it.”