Bayer Leverkusen Reportedly Eye Move for Tottenham Hotspur Starlet Marcus Edwards

Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen are looking to sign 19-year-old starlet Marcus Edwards from Tottenham Hotspur before the end of the summer.

According to SunSport, Leverkusen have been bewitched by the talent of the young England international and are willing to take him to Germany, offering him a spot in the club's first team squad and promising regular football.

MB Media/GettyImages

Edwards made his debut for Spurs in 2016, at the age of 17, against Gillingham in the EFL Cup, in which the speedy striker impressed boss Mauricio Pochettino who compared him to Argentinian ace Lionel Messi. Tottenham were quick to tie the youngster down to a long term deal, which expires in two years time.

Despite being a fundamental player for the England youth squad and being part of the victorious expedition at the European Under-19 Championship, but could now be forced to leave Tottenham to take the next step in his career.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

Edwards could be an adequate replacement for reportedly outgoing youngster Leon Bailey. The prodigal wide player is being courted by a number of top European clubs, including Chelsea and, most recently, Manchester United.

The 19-year-old could be the second starlet of Tottenham's academy to leave the club this summer, following Reo Griffiths' recent departure from the club.