Chelsea's Willian Set to Take Legal Action Over Fraudulent Letter Offering Him to European Clubs

Chelsea and Brazil star Willian is set to take legal action after a fraudulent letter offering his services to European clubs was "circulating through the football market".

The 29-year-old posted a copy of the letter via his official Instagram account, partnered with a lengthy caption to explain the recent events, while also stating how he and his legal team plan to act as a result.

He said: "In the recent days I have been informed that a 'letter of authorisation for player agent FIFA', allegedly signed in my name has been circulated through the football market.

"In such letter, Mr. Denirobson Dias would grant an authorisation to Mr. Renee Pinheiro Anunciação to represent me until 15 August 2018, throughout football clubs in the United Kingdom and France. I would like to clarify that I never signed such letter, the content of which I completely deny.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

"Finally, since there seem to be clear evidence that my signature has been forged, or anyway misused, I hereby inform that my lawyers are already instructed to proceed with all appropriate legal measures before any competent courts or authorities.

"I hope I have clarified the matter and any possible misunderstanding. Willian Borges da Silva"

There has been intense speculation regarding the future of Willian following his exertions with Brazil during the World Cup, as the likes of Manchester United and more fervently Barcelona

have been linked with the winger over the course of the window.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

As well as his future at Stamford Bridge hanging in the balance, the Brazilian has managed to irk new boss Maurizio Sarri after failing to report for pre-season on time, with the Italian claiming he was "not happy" with Willian.