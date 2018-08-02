Claude Puel Reveals England Duo Could Miss Leicester's Premier League Opener Against Man Utd

By 90Min
August 02, 2018

Leicester City manager Claude Puel has admitted star duo Jamie Vardy and Harry Maguire are likely to miss their Premier League opener against Manchester United.

The England pair only recently joined up with the squad following their heroics at the World Cup, and the Foxes boss says the players need more time to recover from their busy summer.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

"If we are serious I think they cannot participate in the first game, with just five days training with the team," Puel told the Leicester Mercury.

"They normally need more time, but we will see together with calm. We try to give good game time to work with the team and to make progress with their fitness, and it is important to respect this and to prevent injury."

The Frenchman continued: "We don’t rush these players. It is important after the World Cup to work but also come back with the team and live with the team to find again the atmosphere of the club and the squad.

England v Croatia: Semi Final - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

"The players before worked a lot also. Of course Jamie and Harry are valuable players for us but we need to protect them. If they are available to play in their minds it is a good thing because this shows their desire to come back and fight with the team, but we have to take a protective decision from us."


Maguire has been the subject of intense transfer speculation and has been linked with a move to United. However, Puel has warned the club that selling the 25-year-old could have dire consequences for Leicester this season.


Puel told Sky Sports: "It's our intent to keep him and just a few days before the start of the season it would not be a good thing for the squad, for confidence and for Leicester.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

"There is a possibility with the squad this season to do well and to continue to make progress, If we keep our best players we can do something interesting. We lost Riyad Mahrez and we know the importance of this player but we cannot lose another important player for this team."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)