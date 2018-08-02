ESPN Pundit Shaka Hislop Makes Liverpool Transfer Claim That Reds Fans Will Love

Former West Ham and Portsmouth goalkeeper Shaka Hislop has claimed that there are now only two clubs capable of prising away Liverpool's top assets - Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Whilst there haven't been too many rumours surrounding Roberto Firmino or Sadio Mane this summer, Mohamed Salah's 2017/18 season unsurprisingly caught the eye of Europe's big boys, and there was some speculation surrounding the Egyptian's future at Anfield.

Liverpool have seen star players leave for other clubs in the past, most notably the sale of Fernando Torres to Chelsea, and Raheem Sterling leaving the Reds to join Manchester City.

But Hislop has claimed this may be a thing of the past, with the two Spanish giants now the only clubs able to sway Liverpool's best players away from the club.

Speaking to ESPN as quoted by Live4Liverpool, Hislop said: “I think that Liverpool are now in a position that if that offer was to come from another Premier League club, regardless if it was Manchester United or Manchester City or somebody who can really stump up the cash to turn heads in the Liverpool boardroom, I think they can turn that down.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

But the former 'keeper did confirm that he felt an offer from Spain could still turn the head of one of Liverpool's stars.

“I still feel that if that club was a Real Madrid or Barcelona, never mind the finances turning heads in the boardroom, just as a player and given the status and stature of those Spanish clubs, how would you say no? I still think that piques an interest as a player.”

Liverpool fans will be hoping Hislop's analysis of the market is accurate and that they can manage to hold onto their stars.